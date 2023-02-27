Police Arrest three Armed Robbers after Front Street Jewelry Store Robbery | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Again, another Front Street store jewelry robbery. However, it did not go the way as the robbers thought, and the members of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) arrested three individuals suspected to being involved in the Monday, February 27 robbery.

Four men on a scooter entered the jewelry store and at gunpoint robbed the store. They fled in the direction of Over the Bank. One of the scooters believed to belong to the robbers was found and confiscated. The Police searched the area.

Three of the suspected armed robbers were arrested. The jewelry and weapons were confiscated.

Additional information will be forthcoming from law enforcement.