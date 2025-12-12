Police Arrests Four Suspects in Major Armed Robbery Crackdown | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has arrested four individuals suspected of involvement in a series of armed robberies targeting jewelry stores across the island, including locations in high-traffic tourist areas.

Following intensive investigations into multiple armed robberies committed over recent weeks and months, KPSM detectives executed coordinated arrests:

J.R.S. — Arrested Wednesday, December 10, 2025

S.A.K.G. — Arrested Thursday, December 11, 2025

R.A.J. — Arrested Thursday, December 11, 2025

R.P.P. — Arrested Friday morning, December 12, 2025

All four suspects are currently in custody and are being interrogated by the personnel of the Detective Department in connection with their participation in armed robberies at jewelry stores, including establishments located in tourist districts.

KPSM previously announced its commitment to take stringent measures against criminal figures responsible for these brazen attacks on local businesses. These arrests demonstrate that KPSM follows through on its promises.

The investigation into these armed robberies remains active and ongoing. KPSM detectives will be making additional arrests in the coming days and weeks as the operation continues. The Detective Department is actively pursuing all remaining suspects connected to these criminal activities.

KPSM sends a clear message: anyone targeting businesses or threatening the safety of residents and visitors will be hunted down, arrested, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The successful apprehension of these suspects is the direct result of dedicated detective work, community cooperation, and KPSM's unwavering commitment to eliminating violent crime from Sint Maarten's streets.