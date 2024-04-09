Police & Border Protection Carry Out Targeted Operations Netting 14 Undocumented Persons | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), in collaboration with the Immigration and Border Protection Services, conducted a targeted operation on the morning of Tuesday, April 9th, 2024, at a guesthouse in Cole Bay, as part of an ongoing investigation into human smuggling.

During the operation, KPSM personnel, under the leadership of the prosecutor, apprehended 14 undocumented persons. Among those detained were 13 individuals of Haitian descent and one individual from the Dominican Republic. These individuals have been placed in immigration detention as the investigation continues.

In accordance with established procedures, officers from the Immigration and Border Protection Services will assist KPSM in processing the detained individuals to facilitate their eventual repatriation to their native countries.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains steadfast in its commitment to combat human smuggling and ensuring the safety and security of our community. This collaborative effort underscores our dedication to upholding the law and holding accountable those involved in such criminal activities.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) urges anyone with additional information regarding this incident or related criminal activities to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Police can be reached at +1 721- 542 22 22 or the anonymous tip line. Sint Maarten Police Force Communication Department Tel. +1 721 – 542 91 28

Visit our website: www.policesxm.sx on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page. (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten).