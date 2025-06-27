Police Cadets from St. Maarten and BES Islands Successfully Complete CPR and Basic Emergency Care Training | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) proudly announces that the BPO-6 class in training from Sint Maarten and the BES (Bonaire, Statia, Saba) islands has successfully completed their CPR and Basic Emergency Care training. This achievement marks a significant step in the cadets’ professional development and readiness for frontline service.

The certification ensures that each trainee is equipped with critical life-saving skills that can be applied during first-response emergencies—often before professional medical personnel arrive on the scene. The certification is valid for two years and must be renewed to remain effective.

A certification ceremony was held on the morning of Friday, June 27, 2025, at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). In attendance were Dr. Felix Holiday, Director of SMMC; his supporting staff members Mr. Pantophlet and Ms. Versleij; as well as the BPO-6 cadets from the Police Force of Sint Maarten—Ms. Figueira and Mr. Josepha—accompanied by their instructor, Mr. Roode.

Highlights from the Ceremony:

Mr. Pantophlet addressed the cadets using the ABC framework—Airway, Breathing, and Circulation. He reminded the students that this principle goes beyond CPR, encouraging them to adopt it in their policing careers by being Approachable, behaving respectfully, and promoting Cooperation in the community.

Dr. Holiday highlighted the importance of inter-agency collaboration in delivering impactful training. He emphasized that these life-saving lessons could be the deciding factor in the critical moments before an ambulance arrives.

Ms. Versleij, speaking on behalf of Mr. Bannis, underscored that CPR certification is not just a formality, but a major achievement that empowers trainees to make a real difference:

“Your ability means you’re ready to save a life.”

Mr. E. Josepha, speaking on behalf of the Chief of Police, praised the initiative and motivated the cadets with a strong message:

“You’ve got it—implement it. You have the know-how—use it. You may save a life.”

Ms. Figueira congratulated the trainees and described the training as the first major step toward achieving their end goal of becoming competent and effective police officers.

This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment of the Police Force of Sint Maarten to continuous training, professional development, and—above all—the safety and wellbeing of the community.

The Management Team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten extends its sincere gratitude to the Management Team of the St. Maarten Medical Center for their dedicated support in the training of the BPO-6 class.