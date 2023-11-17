Police Capture Armed Robbery in Cross Border Pursuit. KPSM Investigates Coordinated Armed Robberies in Cole Bay | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a series of coordinated armed robberies that took place on the evening of November 16, 2023, in the Well Road area of Cole Bay.

At approximately 07:20 PM, the Police Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting an armed robbery at a supermarket on Well Road. The assailants, four young men dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks, were reported to have fled the scene on two scooters. In the following minutes, Dispatch received additional calls detailing three more supermarket robberies in the same vicinity, all perpetrated by the same group of individuals.

Reacting swiftly to these incidents, several police patrols and detectives were deployed to the locations in Cole Bay. Based on a crucial tip, officers proceeded to the BellVue Border with the French Side, where the suspects were reportedly heading.

Upon reaching the Union Road area, officers spotted one of the scooters heading toward the French Side and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit resulted in one suspect falling off the scooter a few meters into French territory. Officers immediately apprehended the suspect and seized several objects during the arrest.

The French Police, promptly informed by Central Dispatch, collaborated with their Dutch counterparts at the scene, providing assistance in the ongoing investigation. A coordinated search, involving both law enforcement agencies, was conducted at the scene.

Following consultations with relevant authorities, it was decided that the arrested suspect would be placed in custody under the jurisdiction of the French authorities. The investigation into this incident is actively ongoing, led by the Special Unit Robberies team of the Sint Maarten Police Force.

The detectives are investigating these armed robbery cases and are asking anyone who has information about these robberies to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten)