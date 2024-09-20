Police Community and Youth Outreach Program in Primary Schools | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is proud to announce the successful completion of its recent community and youth outreach efforts. Over the past several days, officers from the KPSM have taken time to visit several primary schools across the island to address important issues such as bullying and to promote the importance of reading among students.

As part of the KPSM’s commitment to engaging with the community and supporting the development of young people, officers have been visiting primary schools, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School and the Marie Genevieve de Weever School. During these visits, officers highlighted the significant concerns around bullying, its negative impact on both victims and perpetrators, and how students can work together to create a more positive school environment.

In addition, officers emphasized the value of reading as a key life skill that empowers students to learn, grow, and succeed academically and personally. The visits were interactive, with students being encouraged to ask questions and share their thoughts on these vital topics.

These outreach efforts are part of a broader initiative that has been ongoing over the last few weeks, aimed at connecting with the youth of Sint Maarten in a meaningful and supportive way. By addressing the challenges that students face, such as bullying, and encouraging positive habits like reading, the KPSM seeks to contribute to the personal development and safety of the island’s young citizens.

The management team of the Sint Maarten Police Force would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to all the officers who participated in these important programs. Their dedication and commitment to the well-being of our youth are greatly appreciated. Additionally, we extend our gratitude to the schools that welcomed our officers, particularly the Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School and the Marie Genevieve de Weever School. The support of school administrations is critical to the success of these outreach programs.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains dedicated to fostering positive relationships with the community and will continue its efforts to engage with schools and youth organizations in the future. We believe that programs like these play an essential role in guiding young people toward making informed and positive choices in life.