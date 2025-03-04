Police Confiscate One Scooter, Issue Fines in Early Morning Traffic/Security Controls | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) carried out a series of targeted traffic and security controls during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 4, 2025. These operations took place between 12:30 AM and 4:00 AM, focusing on peak activity hours.

The controls were conducted in the areas of Nisbeth road and surrounding, where approximately 30 vehicles and four scooters were stopped and inspected. Officers checked for technical compliance, proper documentation, as well as potential violations of narcotics and firearm laws. Several fines were issued for infractions, and one scooter was confiscated as the rider was unable to provide any valid documentation for the vehicle.

During the operation, officers stopped a small Kia Picanto carrying several male occupants. Upon inspection, police observed that one of the individuals inside the vehicle was wearing a bulletproof vest. He was questioned regarding the reason for wearing the vest, and further information was collected from all occupants in the vehicle.

KPSM emphasizes that these controls are part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and will continue in the future. The police urge all drivers and riders to ensure they have the necessary documentation and comply with traffic and security regulations.

For further updates and information, the public is encouraged to follow KPSM’s official channels.