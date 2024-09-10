Police Demands Immediate Compliance from Truck Operators and Businesses | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint-Maarten (KPSM) is issuing a strong warning to truck operators, businesses, and all parties involved in the transportation of materials across the island.

This comes in response to a series of incidents involving the breakdown of heavy equipment on public roads, as well as hazardous spills caused by overloaded trucks carrying aggregates. These events have culminated in dangerous situations, including a recent accident where a motorbike rider sustained injury due to spilled materials on the road.

The spillage of oil, aggregates, and other materials on public roadways presents a grave safety hazard, often leading to accidents that cause severe injuries. is deeply concerned about these risks and is urging all vehicle owners and operators, particularly those responsible for the transportation of heavy equipment and materials, to implement immediate and comprehensive measures to prevent such incidents from occurring.

The following key actions are being requested to ensure the safety of all road users:

Proper Vehicle and Equipment Maintenance: It is imperative that all vehicles, including school buses and trucks, undergo regular maintenance to prevent mechanical failures on public roads.

Preparedness for Spills: Operators must establish and maintain a response plan for any accidents, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary tools such as shovels, booms, and sandbags to effectively manage oil or material spills.

Immediate Action on Hazards: In the event of a spill or vehicle breakdown, prompt action must be taken to clear the hazard and minimize risks to other road users.

Assumption of Full Responsibility: Vehicle owners and drivers are fully accountable for securing their loads and ensuring their vehicles are in roadworthy condition at all times.

Failure to adhere to these responsibilities not only disrupts traffic flow but, more critically, endangers the lives of other road users. KPSM emphasizes that non-compliance with these safety measures will result in penalties for those found negligent.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining road safety and will continue to closely monitor these situations. We call upon all individuals and businesses involved in the transportation of materials to exercise the utmost caution and prioritize the safety and well-being of the community.