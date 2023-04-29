Police Dept. Reminds Public Not to Park on Front Street during Carnival Grand Parade on May 1st | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Sint-Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to remind residents and visitors alike that with the upcoming Grand Carnival Parade, which will take place May 1, 2023; the parade will pass through Front Street, and as such, parking is not permitted on Front Street during the parade.

The departure point of the parade is L.B. Scott Road, and it will pass through Front Street toward Festival Village on Soualiga Road. To ensure the safe and smooth flow of the parade, it is important that there be no parking on Front Street for all vehicles during the event.

Police will actively monitor the area and vehicles parked on Front Street will be towed away at the owner's expense. The aim of these measures is to avoid disrupting the flow of traffic and allow the parade to proceed without problems.

The police are requesting cooperation of all residents and visitors to Philipsburg to ensure that the Grand Carnival Parade is a safe and enjoyable event for everyone. "Please be mindful of applicable parking restrictions and make alternate arrangements if necessary."