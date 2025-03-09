Police Force Alerts Public to Emerging Trend of Fraudulent Package Shipments Containing Illegal Substances | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (Korps Politie Sint Maarten - KPSM) has identified a concerning development involving the misuse of personal and business identities for illicit shipments.

Individuals have been fraudulently placing orders from the United States and Canada, falsely listing the names of unsuspecting residents or companies as recipients. Upon investigation, many of these packages have been found to contain illegal narcotics.

KPSM has detected several such cases in the early months of 2025, with intelligence from our international partners further corroborating these findings. Our investigative teams are actively addressing this matter and taking decisive action against those involved.

In response to this issue, the Police Force of Sint Maarten urges all residents and businesses to exercise caution. If you receive a notification from a courier service regarding a package you did not order, you are strongly advised to refuse acceptance or arrange for its immediate return if already delivered.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious packages to KPSM by calling +1 721-542-2222 (extensions 602 or 603) or anonymously via the tip line at 9300.

The KPSM detective department, specifically the Pelican Team, is making significant progress in investigating these cases. Individuals found guilty of engaging in such criminal activities will face arrest and legal prosecution.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of our community. We urge the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement in addressing this growing concern.