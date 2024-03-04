Police Force Honors Women Advocates during Women’s Month Celebration 2024 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As part of the celebration of Women's Month in March 2024, the Police Force of Sint Maarten recognizes the invaluable contributions of women who advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion.

In collaboration with the Association of Chiefs of Police of the Dutch Caribbean, the Chiefs of Police of Sint Maarten and their management team extend their support to women advocates within our organization and beyond.

As part of KPSM's commitment to promoting inclusion and creating a safer workplace for women within the police organization, the Chiefs of Police of Sint Maarten have embarked on sending six female workers to the Gender-Responsive Policing Conference hosted by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) Caribbean Region 26. This conference, themed "Empowered Women Empower Women," will take place from March 6th to 8th, 2024, in the Cayman Islands.

Over two days, regional and international speakers will share experiences, knowledge, and good practices for the empowerment of women in policing. Topics being covered include Leadership, Mentoring & Coaching, Effective Communications, AI/Cyber-crime, Work-Life Balance, Health & Wellness, Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking, and the Future of Policing, including the impact of Climate Change in the Region.

The aim of the conference is the empowerment of women in policing, including female police staff across the Caribbean, providing them with professional development and inspiring them to become agents for change within their police jurisdictions.

This initiative underscores KPSM's dedication to empowering women in law enforcement and fostering a culture of diversity and equality within our organization. By participating in this conference, the female officers will gain valuable insights and tools to further enhance their contributions to public safety and community service.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten extends its gratitude to all women advocates who continue to champion the cause of equality and inclusivity. Your tireless efforts propel us forward as we work towards a more equitable and inclusive society.