Police Force Officers Volunteer time for SXM DOET Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) proudly announces the participation of several police officers in the volunteer program as part of the SXM DOET initiative. SXM DOET is dedicated to community improvement, and KPSM officers wholeheartedly embraced this ethos by contributing their time and effort to make our community a better place.

SXM DOET stands as the largest volunteer event on Sint Maarten and within the Kingdom, embodying the spirit of collective action for the betterment of society. On Friday, March 15th, 2024, and Saturday, March 16th, 2024, officers from KPSM dedicated themselves to various volunteer activities.

On Friday, officers devoted their time to cleaning up several pounds of trash from one of the local beaches, demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship and the preservation of our natural resources. Their efforts not only beautified our coastline but also contributed to the protection of marine life and the enhancement of our tourism industry.

Furthermore, on Saturday, our officers volunteered to assist in painting benches at the University of St. Martin (USM), contributing to the improvement of public spaces and facilities for the benefit of students, faculty, and the wider community.

KPSM extends heartfelt appreciation to all volunteers who participated in the SXM DOET program over the past weekend. We commend the dedication and selflessness of our officers who took time out of their schedules to participate in this significant event, exemplifying our commitment to serving and uplifting the community.

We believe that through collaborative efforts such as SXM DOET, we can continue to foster a sense of unity, pride, and responsibility among all residents of Sint Maarten. Together, we can create a safer, cleaner, and more vibrant environment for current and future generations.