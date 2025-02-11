Police Force Strengthens Leadership with Advanced Training for Team Leaders | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) remains committed to the continuous development and professional growth of its personnel. As part of this commitment, a specialized leadership training program commenced on Monday, February 10, 2025, aimed at enhancing the skills of several team leaders within the organization.

This training focuses on crucial aspects such as operational planning, coordination, and effective management of police officers under their leadership. Additionally, the program emphasizes the importance of human resource management, ensuring that team leaders are well-equipped to support and guide their personnel effectively.

KPSM understands that strong leadership is essential in maintaining an efficient and professional police force. By keeping its personnel up to date with the latest leadership techniques, the organization continues to improve its operational capabilities and service to the community.

The management of KPSM extends its best wishes to all participating team leaders and looks forward to the positive impact these training programs will have on the force and the safety of Sint Maarten.