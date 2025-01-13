Police Intensifies Operations to Combat Illegal Firearms and Drug Possession. Urges Greater Road Safety | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has doubled its efforts to address the critical issues of illegal firearm possession and drug-related offenses within the community. In the past week, targeted operations were conducted by officers from the Uniform Division in collaboration with the Detective Department in the Philipsburg, Cole Bay, and Simpson Bay areas.

These enforcement actions resulted in the apprehension of several individuals found in possession of illegal firearms and narcotics. Notably, two firearms were confiscated during the operations. Those detained are currently in custody, with investigations ongoing to ensure accountability and adherence to the law.

KPSM has announced that these operations will continue and will be conducted in close collaboration with French law enforcement counterparts. This joint effort underscores the commitment of both jurisdictions to uphold public safety and combat cross-border criminal activity effectively.

In addition to addressing criminal activity, KPSM is raising urgent concerns regarding road safety. The Traffic Department reports an alarming number of serious accidents within the first three weeks of 2025. Tragically, these incidents have already resulted in the loss of two lives, alongside numerous cases of severe injuries and significant property damage.

The Sint Maarten Police Force appeals to all drivers to exercise vigilance and adopt responsible driving practices to mitigate the risk of accidents. Ensuring road safety remains a shared responsibility among all road users.

KPSM remains steadfast in its mission to protect and serve the community through proactive enforcement, strategic collaboration, and public engagement. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or provide information that may assist law enforcement in maintaining safety and security across the island.

Confiscated narcotics.

KPSM officers attending to illegal parking in Philipsburg.