Police Intensifies Vehicle Controls. 47 Vehicles Inspected. Three Vehicles Towed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On the morning of Friday, April 11, 2025, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) conducted a comprehensive vehicle control operation along Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard, in the direction of the Point Blanche area.

This operation also targeted heavy equipment vehicles traveling to and from the Point Blanche area. Officers inspected both the technical condition of the vehicles and their accompanying documentation to ensure compliance with legal requirements, particularly regarding the safe and lawful transport of materials.

In total, 47 vehicles were stopped and inspected.

The operation resulted in the following:

Eight (8) fines issued for various violations;

Three (3) vehicles towed due to incomplete or missing documentation.

During the operation, a motorcycle rider was observed performing stunts in close proximity to the control location. Upon being stopped by officers, it was determined that the motorcycle was not properly documented. The motorcycle was subsequently towed.

The KPSM urges all individuals whose vehicles were towed to report to the Philipsburg Police Station with the correct documentation to retrieve their vehicles as soon as possible.

KPSM emphasizes that vehicle control operations will be intensified in the coming weeks as part of the ongoing commitment to enhancing general road safety across the country.

In particular, motorcycle and scooter riders are reminded that they must have the proper documentation in order to operate these vehicles legally. Riders who are stopped without valid documentation will have their motorcycles or scooters towed and may face further legal consequences.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains dedicated to enforcing traffic regulations and ensuring that all road users adhere to the laws that safeguard the safety of the public.