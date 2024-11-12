Police Investigates Two Shooting Incidents on Sint Maarten Day Weekend. Two Injured | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten is currently investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred early Sunday morning and early Monday morning. These incidents resulted in gunshot injuries to two individuals, who later sought medical treatment. Police are actively seeking information from the public to assist in these investigations.

First Incident - Sunday, November 10, 2024

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a male victim presented himself at a medical center on the French side of Sint Maarten with a gunshot wound. According to information provided by French authorities, the victim informed French police that he had been shot on Coralita Road (Dutch Side) by unknown individual(s) while driving through the area.

Following the incident, the victim drove himself home and was later transported to the French medical facility, where he received medical attention. French authorities have since taken a formal statement from the victim.

Second Incident - Monday, November 12, 2024

On Monday morning, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the Central Police Dispatch in Sint Maarten received multiple calls reporting gunshots in the vicinity of a nightclub in the Defiance area. Officers responded to the scene but were initially unable to determine the exact location of the shooting.

Later, officers and detectives, along with the Forensics Department, returned to the Defiance area to gather evidence. Shortly after the incident was reported, Central Dispatch was notified by the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) of a young male who had arrived with a gunshot wound. Upon speaking with detectives, the victim stated that he had been robbed and subsequently shot after leaving a gentlemen’s club in the Defiance area.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is actively investigating both incidents and is working closely with French law enforcement to gather further details. Detectives are pursuing all leads, and forensic teams are analyzing the collected evidence.

In addition, the Police Force urges anyone with information about these incidents to come forward. The public is also encouraged to share any information regarding the location of firearms or individuals known to possess firearms. Providing such information could be crucial in identifying suspects and enhancing community safety.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 (721) 542-2222. Anonymous tips can also be provided through the tip line at 9300.