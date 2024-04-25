Police Investigating Shooting Incident. Seeks information from the Community | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) - On the evening of April 23rd, 2024, at approximately 11:00 pm, the Police Central Dispatch of Sint Maarten received a concerning call from the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) regarding a young man who arrived at the facility with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Promptly responding to the call, police personnel and detectives were dispatched to the SMMC, where they were able to briefly interview the victim before he underwent urgent surgery.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident leading to the victim's injury occurred in Dutch Quarter. In response to this serious matter, the Police Force of Sint Maarten has deployed patrols, forensic specialists, and detectives to the location of the shooting.

At this time, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and the police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. We understand the importance of community cooperation in resolving such incidents and ensuring the safety of all residents.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten encourages anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information that could aid in the investigation to contact us immediately.

Detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Team urge anyone with knowledge or information concerning this incident to contact KPSM’s Major Crimes team at +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223, or 214.Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips by calling the anonymous tip line at 9300.