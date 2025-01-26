Police Investigating Sunday Morning Fatal Shooting on Aron Jacobs Drive | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force is currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning, January 26th, 2025, in the area of Cay Bay.

Just after 8:00 AM, the Police Dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting in the vicinity of Aron Jacobs Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered a young male victim who had tragically lost his life as a result of the shooting.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding this incident remain unclear. Detectives from the Forensic Department are currently on the scene conducting a thorough investigation.

We urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist the investigation. Members of the community who may have witnessed the event or have relevant information are encouraged to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force via the tip line at 9300 or directly at +1 (721) 542-2222.

The Sint Maarten Police Force extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.