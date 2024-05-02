Police Issues Stern Warning to Truck Drivers Transporting Aggregates | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has observed with growing concern the disregard for regulations among truck drivers transporting aggregates across the island. Despite warnings in the past of how these materials should be transported on public roads, many drivers continue to flout these laws, posing significant hazards to public safety and infrastructure.

Of particular concern are instances where aggregates are transported without proper covering, leaving these materials exposed to the elements and susceptible to spilling onto the roads. Additionally, it has come to our attention that the tailgates of trucks are often not securely closed, leading to significant spillage and debris accumulation on roadways.

Considering these ongoing hazards, the Police Force of Sint Maarten is issuing a strong warning to all truck drivers engaged in the transportation of aggregates. It is imperative that drivers take immediate steps to address these issues and ensure full compliance with regulations governing heavy equipment on the road.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten will intensify enforcement efforts to uphold the laws pertaining to the transportation of aggregates. Any violations observed will be met with fines and enforcement actions to ensure the safety of all road users and the preservation of public infrastructure.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges all truck drivers to:

Ensure that all aggregates are properly covered during transportation to prevent spillage.

Securely close tailgates to prevent materials from falling onto roadways.

Adhere to all regulations governing the transportation of heavy equipment on public roads.

Failure to comply with these regulations will result in enforcement actions, including fines.

The safety of our community is paramount, and the Police Force of Sint Maarten is committed to ensuring compliance with regulations to mitigate hazards associated with the transportation of aggregates. We urge all drivers to prioritize safety and take the necessary measures to prevent accidents and damage to public infrastructure.