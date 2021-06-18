Police issues warning about unlawful gatherings after 11.00PM. Face fine or Arrests | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM and the Justice Department have received complaints over the past weeks about people gathering after 11:00pm in and around places such as gas stations and other public spaces.

These late-night gatherings are punctuated by loud music that disrupts the nightly peace and quiet.

Additionally, several videos circulating on the Internet have shown drivers misbehaving in such a manner that their lives and those of others in traffic are endangered.

To curb and end this unacceptable behavior, the Minister of Justice has issued a decree prohibiting the assembly of people after 11pm.

KPSM will enforce the ban on these unsafe and unlawful gatherings and will act on bad behavior in traffic. Anyone who do not follow the rules will find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

As police officers, we have an obligation to uphold the rules and will not hesitate to execute our duties. Law enforcement will continue to control the movement of the public in several locations across the country as per the ministerial decree and other regulations.

Anyone caught in violation of the rules will be fined or may even be subject to arrest. (KPSM)