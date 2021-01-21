Police looking for info about a Safe found in the Lagoon | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – On Wednesday January 20th, 2021, the Central Police Dispatch received a call from a resident living alongside the Simpson Bay Lagoon on the Airport Road about a safe that was found in the Lagoon.

Due to the difficult location of the safe in the Lagoon, the Coast Guard was notified to assist police in retrieving it. After some struggle, the police patrol and one of the neighbors managed to get the safe out of the water.

On closer inspection, the police patrol noticed that the back of the safe had been cut open with a grinder and the contents removed.

The police hereby request persons from whom this safe may have been stolen to contact the police station or file a complaint at the Detective Department.

The Detective Department can be reached by calling +1 721 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205. Persons can also use the anonymous tip-line by dialing 9300 or send a message to the Facebook Page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten). (KPSM)