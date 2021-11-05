Police monitoring border situation as situation deteriorates | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (BELVEDERE) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is monitoring and analyzing the situation at one of the border crossings with the French side (St. Martin).

In the process of monitoring the Belvedere-French Quarter crossing, it became apparent that a group of masked individuals had barricaded the border with construction materials. The situation has now deteriorated to the point where those wishing to cross presumably have to pay a “border crossing” fee.

Due to the prevailing situation, KPSM urges drivers wishing to cross to the French side to use an alternative route.

The police will continue ...