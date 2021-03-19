Police officer arrested by National Detectives in ongoing investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Management of the Police of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to hereby confirm that The Officer F.L.M.P-T of KPSM was arrested by the National Detectives earlier on Friday morning, March 19, 2021.

We would like to emphasize that this colleague is now also a suspect and that, just like any other citizen, his guilt must be proven. The investigation is now underway, which we as an organization will await before we can respond substantively. We were informed about the ongoing investigation and we are of course cooperating fully with the National Detectives, KPSM said in its statement.

“The management of KPSM stands for a Police Force with integrity and if there are any issues of misconduct should be raised and investigated. We therefore see this investigation as an outcome of this. The judicial system will be put into work and will deal with the inappropriate/ of criminal behavior.

“No further comments into this investigation can de divulge at the moment. This investigation into the culpability of this officers is still in its early stages,” the KPSM statement concludes. (KPSM)