Police officer arrested in ongoing sexual assault investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - A member of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM was arrested today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, based on a complaint of alleged sexual assault.

The victims had reported the incident to the police and subsequently the KPSM detective personnel conducted an in-depth preliminary investigation into the matter which later led to the arrest of the police officer by the officers of the National Detectives.

This investigation is now in the hands of the National Detectives (Lands-recherché) who are now leading the case. As the investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time.