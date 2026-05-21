Police Officers and Detectives Receive Certificates During Recognition Ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) held a special ceremony at the Police Station to recognize and honor several officers and detectives who successfully completed various professional training programs.

During the ceremony, several KPSM officers and members of the National Detectives received their certificates as Hulp-Officier van Justitie (Acting-Prosecutors), marking an important milestone in their professional development and strengthening the law enforcement capacity within the organization.

Certificates were also awarded to three officers who successfully completed the OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) training.

Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) is the practice of collecting and analyzing publicly available data such as website registries, public records, and social media footprints to generate actionable intelligence. It is a critical tool used globally by law enforcement, cybersecurity professionals, and journalists to identify digital risks, track threats, and solve complex investigations legally and ethically.

In addition, several detective officers received certificates after successfully completing the Case File Preparation Training (Dossier Vorming).

The ceremony was attended by representatives and personnel of the Prosecutor’s Office, members of KPSM management, fellow officers, invited guests, and other personnel who gathered to support and recognize the achievements of their colleagues.

KPSM extends its sincere appreciation to the coordinators and organizers who made these training opportunities possible, particularly ORV, led by Director Drs. Ms. A. Falbru, and her delegation from the institute in Curaçao, who attended the ceremony. Special thanks are also extended to the College van Korpschefs (Board of Chiefs of Police) for their continued support and contribution in making many of these training initiatives possible.

KPSM recognizes that ongoing education and training remain essential to maintaining a professional and capable police organization and enhancing service to the community.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten congratulates all officers and detectives who successfully completed these training programs and wishes them continued success in their careers.