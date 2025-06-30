Police Officers Awarded Certificates Following Completion of Key Trainings | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Monday, June 30, 2025, a group of police officers from the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) were formally awarded certificates for the successful completion of several professional development trainings.

The ceremony marks the beginning of a broader internal project aimed at translating newly acquired knowledge into operational efficiency, improved service delivery, and a commitment to integrity.

The awarded officers participated in a range of trainings designed to strengthen their technical competencies, enhance investigative techniques, and reinforce ethical standards in law enforcement. These trainings reflect KPSM’s ongoing efforts to invest in the professional growth of its personnel and to build a force that is equipped, accountable, and service-driven.

“This certification ceremony is not just a recognition of what has been learned, but a clear step in our broader strategy to transform knowledge into action, with our thoughts, ways and techniques in policing, stated the chief of Police.

Integrity remains a center pillar of our mission along with professionalism, and dedication to public service. This remain the cornerstone of everything we do.

The management Team of the Sint Maarten Police Force would like to thank all the officers who took part and completed their training.

