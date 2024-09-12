Police Officers Successfully Complete Police Duty Officer Training Enhancing Crisis Management Capabilities | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to announce that three of its officers have successfully completed the training to become certified Police Duty Officers (OvD-P). This comprehensive course, which took place in Aruba from July 22, 2024, to August 9, 2024, was designed to enhance participants' expertise in crisis management and their ability to oversee incidents requiring a coordinated and effective police response.

KPSM take this opportunity to congratulate the following officers on the successful completion of this demanding training:

A.Gomes

W.Amarello

V.Manboth

The role of a Police Duty Officer (OvD-P) is of paramount importance to public safety. The OvD-P is tasked with leading police operations during critical incidents, such as major traffic accidents, violent crimes, or large-scale emergencies. In such situations, decisive and prompt action is essential to manage the event and prevent further escalation.

Emphasis on Collaboration with Other Duty Officers

An integral aspect of the training highlights the necessity of close collaboration with other Duty Officers, including the Fire Service Duty Officer (OvD-B) and the Medical Services Duty Officer

(OvD-G). In complex crises involving multiple emergency services, such as large fires, natural disasters, or severe accidents, coordinated efforts across all agencies are vital. Such cooperation ensures a seamless and efficient response, enabling prompt and effective actions in emergency situations.

The management of KPSM strongly believes that the additional skills and knowledge acquired through this training will significantly benefit the community of Sint Maarten. This enhanced capability prepares the police force to address complex incidents more effectively, thereby ensuring the continued safety and security of the public.

The KPSM also expresses its appreciation to all participants, including the colleague who, regrettably, was unable to complete the course. The commitment and dedication demonstrated by all officers throughout the training is highly commendable and deeply valued.