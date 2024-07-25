Police operation and house searches leads to a number of arrests in shooting investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, between 5:30 PM and 9:00 PM, the Uniformed Patrol Division of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) conducted a series of house searches in connection with a shooting investigation.

These operations were executed to locate a suspect directly involved in one shooting incident.

Additionally, the searches targeted other individuals linked to issued warrants for their involvement in various crimes, including ill treatment, destruction of property, and threatening behavior.

One suspect was successfully apprehended at his residence. The other three suspects voluntarily surrendered to authorities after becoming aware of the police presence at their homes.

KPSM acknowledges the cooperation of the suspects who chose to turn themselves in, thereby upholding the legal process. They will have their day in court where they can defend themselves.