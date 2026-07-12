Police Operation Leads to 120 Vehicles Controlled. 16 Scooters Confiscated | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Saturday, July 11th, KPSM Flex Team conducted targeted traffic enforcement operations at several locations across the island, including A.J.C. Brouwers Road, Welfare Road, and L.B. Scott Road.

The operation focused primarily on motorcycles and scooters due to the growing number of riders operating their vehicles recklessly and in violation of traffic laws.

Special attention was given to riders using illegal devices attached to their mufflers that produce excessive noise, as well as those engaging in dangerous riding behavior that places themselves, other motorists, and pedestrians at unnecessary risk.

During the operation, officers stopped and inspected a total of 120 vehicles. Several motorists were discovered not wearing their seatbelts. In addition, 9 vehicles were searched under the National Opium Ordinance.

A total of 24 scooters were stopped and inspected. The controls revealed that 16 scooters were in violation of the Traffic Ordinance.

The violations included:

Operating a motorcycle or scooter without wearing a helmet.

Operating a motorcycle without the appropriate driver’s license for the vehicle category.

Failing to provide valid insurance documentation.

Operating a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate.

Operating a vehicle without valid road tax.

Displaying missing, altered, or improper number plates.

As a result of these violations, the offending motorcycles and scooters were impounded, and the riders were issued fines in accordance with the applicable traffic regulations.

The KPSM wishes to make it clear that this type of behavior will no longer be tolerated. Reckless riding, excessive speeding, illegal modifications that create unnecessary noise, and operating vehicles that do not comply with legal requirements pose a serious threat to public safety.

Enforcement against these offenses will continue and will be intensified. Riders who choose to ignore the law should expect their vehicles/scooters or motorcycles to be stopped, fined, and impounded.

KPSM reminds all motorcycle and scooter riders that they are personally responsible for ensuring that both they and their vehicles comply with all legal requirements before using the public roads. Compliance with traffic laws is not optional, it is essential for the safety of everyone on the road.

Traffic enforcement operations will continue throughout the island as part of KPSM’s ongoing commitment to improving road safety, reducing preventable accidents, and addressing public concerns regarding reckless driving and nuisance behavior.

KPSM urges all road users to obey traffic laws, wear the appropriate safety equipment, respect speed limits, and show consideration for other road users.

Together, we can make Sint Maarten’s roads safer for everyone.