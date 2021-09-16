Police Patrols around St. Peters & South Reward School Districts | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) - The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM has begun implementing an action plan based on the ministerial decree, issued by the Minister of Justice, to reduce the fights and other illegal acts committed in and around the schools especially in St. Peters and South Reward.

To tackle these types of behaviors and lay a foundation to reduce incidents, KPSM recently put together a team of officers to carrying out actions around the schools.

These operations have yielded the following positive results. In the last few days, police have been patrolling the school district in the morning and afternoon. Since then, it is noticeable that fight in and around school have decreased significantly. It is further noticeable that the disorderly behavior happening has also greatly declined in and around schools.

Other actions will be undertaken by KPSM to further safeguard everyone in the affected areas. (KPSM)