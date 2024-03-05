Police Reflects on Successful Operation During Regatta 2024 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) convened for a reflective meeting on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, to evaluate its operation during the Regatta 2024 event. This meeting aimed to assess the effectiveness of our strategies and the overall outcome of our efforts in ensuring public safety and order during this significant event.

KPSM extends its gratitude to all the partners, particularly the French Police and the VKS, for their invaluable contribution and support throughout the Regatta weekend. The collaborative efforts of all agencies involved played a pivotal role in maintaining security and facilitating a smooth execution of the event.

Following a thorough evaluation, we are pleased to announce that Regatta 2024 concluded incident-free. The diligent efforts of our officers in managing traffic situations and upholding public order were instrumental in achieving this remarkable outcome.

Moreover, KPSM acknowledges the organizers of Regatta 2024 for their proactive approach to enhancing the general safety of the event. Their cooperation and commitment to implementing safety measures significantly contributed to the overall success of the Regatta.

As we reflect on the accomplishments of Regatta 2024, KPSM reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. We remain dedicated to fostering partnerships, implementing effective strategies, and upholding the highest standards of law enforcement excellence.