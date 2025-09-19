Police Requests Public Assistance in Identifying Shooting Suspects | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is seeking the public’s assistance in connection with the ongoing investigation into a shooting incident that took place in the Middle Region area on April 30, 2025.

Investigators have identified two suspects believed to be involved in this incident. A flyer containing images of the suspects has been prepared and circulated by KPSM in the hopes that members of the community can assist in identifying them.

KPSM urges anyone who recognizes these individuals or who may have relevant information to come forward. Persons can contact KPSM at +1 (721) 54-22222, extension 208 or 214. Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling the tip line at 9300.

The cooperation of the community is vital in ensuring the safety and security of all. KPSM thanks the public for their support and assistance in this matter.