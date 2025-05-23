Police Responds to Two Natural Deaths in Cole Bay | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Over the past two days, officers of the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) were dispatched to two separate incidents in the Cole Bay area where individuals were found deceased in their homes.

Following coordination with medical professionals, it was determined that both individuals—elderly persons of Grenadian and Haitian descent, respectively—passed away of natural causes.

The KPSM extends its condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

In light of these events, KPSM urges community members to regularly check in on elderly relatives, neighbors, and friends—especially those living alone. Regular wellness checks can help ensure their safety and provide timely assistance if needed.