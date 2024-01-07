Police seeks community assistance in missing 50-year-old Jamaican | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint-Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is issuing a public appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Mr. Jereth Dave Thomas, a Jamaican national, who is born on 09 September 1973 been missing since Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, a concerned family member of Mr. J.D. Thomas came to the police station in Philipsburg and filed a missing person report. J.D. Thomas was last seen on January 3rd, 2024, and the family is uncertain about the clothing he was wearing at that time.

J.D.Thomas, was residing at Richards Drive 5, in Middle Region on St. Maarten. He is described as approximately 1.80 meters tall, with a thin frame and a dark brown skin complexion.

We urge anyone who may have seen Mr. J.D.Thomas since January 4, 2024, or who has information about his current whereabouts, to contact the Sint-Maarten Police Force immediately. Your assistance could be vital in helping us locate him and ensure his well-being.

Additionally, if Mr. J.D.T. comes across this information, we appeal to him directly to contact a family member or the police station about his safety and well-being.

Sint Maarten Police Force can be contacted, at +1 721- 542 22 22 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page.

(Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten).