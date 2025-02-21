Police staff complete successful four-day crisis management training | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - From Monday, February 17, to Thursday, February 20, personnel from the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) took part in a four-day training focused on improving crisis management. The training, organized by the College of Police Chiefs and led by specialists Jeroen ROSENDAAL and Michiel BITTER aimed to strengthen how teams handle large-scale and special operations (SGBO).

The program covered key skills such as recognizing threats, creating action plans, and solving problems during emergencies. Participants learned how to communicate clearly, work better as a team, and use available resources more effectively. Building trust, respecting different opinions, and supporting team members were key themes throughout the training.

Crises managers were trained on how to adapt their leadership styles, make quick decisions under pressure, and give and receive feedback. The training also focused on improving emotional intelligence, helping participants better understand and respond to the feelings of others during high-stress situations.

By the end of the course, KPSM staff gained practical tools to improve teamwork, make faster decisions, and communicate more effectively during emergencies. This training marks an important step toward better coordinated crisis response within the Sint Maarten Police Force.