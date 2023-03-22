Police stats show more vehicle accidents. Emergency 911 Calls also Up | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM conducted an analysis of incidents, reports, and vehicular accidents that required intervention for the first months of 2023.

KPSM also compared the statistics gathered during the first 11 weeks of this year with that of the previous year (2022).

Based on the findings, police have dealt with a higher volume of assistance requests, incidents, and car accidents compared to the same period in 2022.

Here is an overview of accidents handled by police and of emergency 911 calls up to Week 11.

Activities/Item Week 11 Year 2023 Week 11 Year 2022 Emergency 911 Calls 1,606 1,490 Accidents in need of intervention 353 313

When it came to 911 calls to the Dispatch Center there were a total 1490 in 2022 compared to 1606 in 2023.

Summary of number of accidents was 313 in 2022 compared to 353 in 2023.

Road safety and conflict resolution are essential for ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on Sint Maarten.

Safety is everyone's responsibility.

By following laws and regulations of country Sint Maarten, practicing conflict resolution, and respecting the safety of others on the road, we can all work together to create a safer and more harmonious experience for everyone.