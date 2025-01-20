Police Takes Decisive Action Against Firearm Possession: Zero Tolerance | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has noted with grave concern the alarming rise in firearm-related incidents on the island. In response, KPSM has intensified its operations to combat the proliferation of illegal firearms, making it unequivocally clear that those found in possession of firearms will face severe consequences under the law.

Over the past week, KPSM has confiscated six firearms through various operations, including house searches, traffic stops, and responses to shooting incidents. A total of five individuals have been arrested in connection with illegal firearm possession.

Summary of Key Incidents:

Minor with Firearm at School:

A firearm was confiscated from a minor at a local school. This disturbing incident highlights the critical need for vigilance within the community to protect our youth from the dangers of firearms.

House Search in St. Peters Area:

During a house search in the St. Peters area, officers confiscated one firearm.

Shooting Incidents Over the Weekend:

In response to shooting incidents over the weekend, police confiscated one firearm.

Monday Morning Arrest in Defiance Area:

Early Monday morning, around 4:00 AM, police arrested three men after the driver of a vehicle was spotted firing shots into the air in the Defiance area. Following a high-speed chase that concluded in the Middle Region, officers successfully apprehended the suspects and confiscated two firearms. It is worth noting that one of the suspects had been released just a week earlier after being arrested for possession of another firearm.

KPSM is resolute in its commitment to addressing this escalating issue. The possession of illegal firearms poses a significant threat to public safety, endangering both law enforcement officers and the broader community. The Sint Maarten Police Force will continue to act with determination and urgency to rid the streets of illegal weapons.

Those found in possession of firearms will face the full force of the law. Such actions are not only a direct violation of the law but also a menace to the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges all members of the community to take a stand against this dangerous trend. Parents, guardians, and community leaders are encouraged to engage in open dialogue with youth about the dangers of firearms and their legal repercussions.

The public is also strongly encouraged to report any suspicious activity or information related to illegal firearms.

Safety is a shared responsibility. By working together, we can ensure a safer and more secure Sint Maarten for everyone.

KPSM will continue to conduct house searches, traffic controls, and targeted patrols with increased frequency. The message is clear: there will be no tolerance for illegal firearms, and all necessary measures will be taken to uphold the safety of our community.