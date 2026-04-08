Police Union NAPB Issues Strong Response to Statement by MP Meyers on Officer Insurance Coverage | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Union NAPB categorically rejects the recent statement made by Member of Parliament Meyers regarding insurance coverage for police officers.

We state unequivocally and for the public record that police officers, customs officers, prison officers, immigration officers, and other frontline workers do not possess valid insurance coverage that protects them in cases of loss of life, accidental death, dismemberment, or total permanent disability* while performing their duties.

Let there be no misunderstanding: the union is not referring to social insurance, nor are we referring to smartengeld. We are speaking specifically about a group insurance policy designed to cover life, accidental death and dismemberment, and total permanent disability. This policy lapsed in 2023 and, despite the obvious and urgent risks faced by frontline personnel, has not been reinstated to date.

This is not an administrative oversight—this is a serious failure of responsibility.

On March 19, 2026, three police officers nearly lost their lives in a severe vehicle accident while carrying out their lawful duties. One of those officers, Inspector Randall Koeyers, remains hospitalized and is still awaiting urgent transfer for specialized medical care. The fact that officers are placed in life-threatening situations without proper insurance protection is completely unacceptable.

Frontline workers continue to risk their lives daily to protect this country, yet they are being left exposed, unprotected, and unsupported. Any suggestion to the contrary is misleading and does not reflect reality.

Patience within the union has been exhausted.

The Police Union NAPB demands immediate accountability and decisive action from the relevant authorities. This matter must be addressed without further delay. The reinstatement of comprehensive group insurance coverage is not optional—it is a basic obligation owed to every frontline worker.

Failure to act promptly will leave the union with no choice but to consider all appropriate measures to defend the rights and safety of its members.

Our members will not continue to serve under conditions where their lives are valued so lightly.