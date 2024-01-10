Police Welcomes Dutch Caribbean Officers for Parliamentary Election Assistance | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is pleased to announce the arrival of police officers from the other Dutch Caribbean islands of KPA, KPCN and KPC (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao), who are here to assist with maintaining peace and security during the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for January 11, 2024.

In light of this collaborative effort, KPSM is reaching out to the general public, urging cooperation with the visiting officers to ensure a safe and secure electoral process. The additional personnel will be working in conjunction with local law enforcement to enhance the overall security measures in place for the elections.

The presence of officers from the other Dutch Caribbean islands demonstrates the collective commitment to upholding the democratic process and maintaining public order.

The public is kindly requested to plan accordingly and bear in mind that there will be increased traffic activity and potential road disturbance in certain areas. Moreover, the presence of cruise ships in port on Thursday, January 11, 2024, will add to the complexity of traffic management.

The Police Force appreciates the understanding and patience of the public during this time, and requests cooperation to ensure a smooth and secure electoral process. Citizens are encouraged to follow the instructions of law enforcement officers on duty and to report any suspicious activities promptly.

Together, the Police Force of Sint Maarten and the assisting officers from the Dutch Caribbean islands are dedicated to creating a safe and secure environment for the parliamentary elections.