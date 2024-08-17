PoP Wescot Williams receives draft amendment to the Tobacco Ordinance from Revan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The alarming rise in e-cigarette use among our youth has prompted action from Democratic Party (DP) candidate Khalil Revan. On Friday August 19th Revan presented to the President of Parliament (PoP), Mrs. Sarah Wescott-Wiliams a comprehensive draft law amendment aimed at curbing the sale, advertising, and consumption of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. The legislation aims to safeguard the future generation’s health and create a smoke-free environment for all.

Stringent measures are included in the draft law includes to prevent access of minors to tobacco products. A minimum purchase age of 18 will be enforced, and the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, which are particularly appealing to young people, will be prohibited.

“It is no secret that our youth are facing various problems, and the rise in vaping among our island’s teenagers needs to be addressed”, Revan said in response to a Teen Times report of October 2022, which he said was “a wake-up call for us all.” Additionally, the draft law mandates the launch of comprehensive education and awareness campaigns to inform youth about the dangers of vaping. “Prevention is key,” said Revan, “Educating our young people about the risks of vaping is essential to combat this this activity from becoming an epidemic.”

While acknowledging the potential economic impact on businesses, Revan has outlined support measures to ease the transition. Tax breaks, retraining programs, and financial assistance for small businesses are among the initiatives considered. “I understand the challenges faced by businesses, therefore I approached several business owners to discuss the matter” said Revan. Thus far the businesspersons consulted shared the opinion that they appreciated Mr. Revan’s efforts to consider their opinions through this process.

To ensure compliance, the draft law establishes robust enforcement mechanisms, including regular inspections and hefty fines for violations. It is intended that revenue generated from these penalties will be specifically allocated to fund public health initiatives and education programs.

Creating a smoke-free environment is a cornerstone of the proposed legislation. The draft law calls for smoking bans to include public places, protecting residents and visitors from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke. “Creating a smoke-free environment is about protecting individual’s health, which should be a fundamental right for every resident and visitor to our island. This legislation is a bold step towards ensuring that St. Maarten is a place where everyone can breathe freely and live healthy lives.

Revan concluded, “I implore Parliament to prioritize the health and well-being of our people by swiftly deliberating and passing this critical legislation. This is not merely an ordinance, it’s a lifeline for our youth and a testament to our commitment to a healthier nation. I urge the Parliamentarians to recognize the urgency of this issue and take decisive action to protect our island's future."

Democratic Party leader Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams, who in 2023 sounded the alarm on the escalating vaping usage among our youth, applauds Revan’s proactive stance. She stated “Recognizing the gravity of the situation in 2023, I called upon the government to urgently review and update the existing ordinance. I stressed the need for comprehensive regulations governing the import, labeling, and sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.” Mrs. Wescot-Williams, through extensive research, highlighted the grave health risks posed by e-cigarettes and vaping, and subsequently proposed crucial legislative amendments to safeguard our youth. Unfortunately, despite her 2023 appeal to the former Minister of Public Health (VSA), no tangible action was taken to address this pressing issue.

Mrs. Wescot-Williams emphasizes the importance of shared vision within the Democratic Party and commends Revan for taking such a proactive approach on this critical matter. The next crucial step, she asserts, lies with our Members of Parliament. The submission of this draft initiative now requires the support of one or more members of Parliament.

“With the Democratic Party’s steadfast commitment to championing the health and well-being of our nation’s youth, we will ensure that this initiative is tabled for further deliberations on the floor of Parliament” she stated. Mrs. Wescot-Williams powerfully concludes, “Our children are the future of St. Maarten. Protecting them is not just an obligation, it is a sacred duty that I and by extension the DP takes with the utmost seriousness, passion and determination.”