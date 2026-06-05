Port St. Maarten Celebrates Successful Completion of Simpson Bay Causeway Bridge Lighting Upgrade | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten is proud to announce the successful completion of the Simpson Bay Causeway Bridge Lighting Upgrade Project, a landmark infrastructure investment that modernizes and enhances the functionality, reliability, and visual appeal of one of St. Maarten's most recognizable gateways.

The project involved the complete replacement and modernization of the bridge's lighting system, upgrades to the electrical and control infrastructure, installation of newly fabricated side panels, repairs to key bridge components, and the deployment of advanced programmable LED technology throughout the structure.

The bridge now features more than 1,350 meters of programmable linear LED lighting, with approximately 675 meters of lighting installed on each side of the bridge. If placed vertically, the total length of the installed lighting would extend higher than a 400-story building, illustrating the scale and complexity of the project.

The newly installed lighting system utilizes modern, energy-efficient LED technology that significantly reduces power consumption while delivering enhanced brightness, durability, and operational performance. The system is fully programmable, allowing the bridge to display dynamic colors, animations, and themed lighting sequences in support of national celebrations, cultural events, awareness campaigns, and special commemorations throughout the year.

Following months of planning, procurement, engineering reviews, fabrication, and logistics coordination, physical works commenced in January 2026, and the works were successfully completed on schedule for June 4th, 2026.

To celebrate the successful completion of the project, Port St. Maarten will host a special 20-minute inaugural light show beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5th, showcasing the full capabilities of the new lighting system.

Following the inaugural presentation, the Simpson Bay Causeway Bridge will be illuminated in purple in support of Vitiligo Awareness, demonstrating the Port's ongoing commitment to community engagement and support for important social causes.

Port St. Maarten extends its sincere appreciation to all project partners, contractors, government stakeholders, technical teams, and members of the public for their patience, cooperation, and support throughout the implementation of the works.

"The completion of the Simpson Bay Causeway Bridge Lighting Upgrade underscores Port St. Maarten's commitment to preserving and enhancing critical infrastructure while ensuring that one of the island's most iconic landmarks continues to serve as a source of pride for residents and visitors alike for generations to come," said Alexander Gumbs, Chief Executive Officer of Port St. Maarten Group.