Port St. Maarten Management pleased with Joint Court of Justice Verdict | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten Management is very pleased with the outcome of the Joint Court of Justice verdict regarding a civil inquiry request into the affairs of the port by the Office of the Public Prosecutor. This civil inquiry was rejected by the court.

“We are very pleased with this verdict. This process started back in 2016 by the Office of the Public Prosecutor, but between that time and now, the port has worked diligently to put various mechanisms in place to strengthen corporate governance.

“The Joint Court of Justice has also recognized that improvements have been made over the past five-years at the Port St. Maarten Group of Companies.

“The port can now embark upon a new beginning going into 2021. We will focus more so on our value proposition as we navigate through these very uncertain and ever fluid times.

“We are on the right track, and even though there are tremendous challenges to confront in 2021 where it concerns the safe resumption of cruising which we have been thoroughly working on for the past nine-months based on cruise industry trends and developments, our primary focus will continue to be on business recovery.

“With a COVID-19 vaccine available and being distributed to various groups in a handful of countries around the world, we are confident that 2021 will be a turn-around year for the cruise destination,” Port St. Maarten Management said on Monday.