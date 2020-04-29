Port St. Maarten Recognizes and says Thank you to the Frontline Maritime Workforce & Seafarers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten Management would like to say thank you to the maritime workforce that comprises of and not limited to, pilots, stevedores, crane operators, truck drivers, forklift operators, port operators, security staff, marine engineers, pilot boat captains, dockmasters, shipping lines, shipping agents, port administrative staff and seafarers, who are on the frontline daily ensuring that the global supply chain related to the movement of cargo, food, medical supplies, essential goods critical to our community and other consumer goods, continues to move throughout the world and to St. Maarten and the surrounding islands.

“We have a full understanding of what you face during this global pandemic which has reached our shores, and we recognize the dedication, sacrifice and professionalism, and appreciate and give gratitude for what you do on a daily basis with respect to the COVID-19 response and recovery, as well as ensuring a steady flow of the supply chain continuity that our communities and the surrounding islands are so dependent on.

“Port St. Maarten continues to provide essential services to the community with top priority being the health, safety and well-being of the port workforce, and its users.

“A number of measures have been taken to ensure the aforementioned via our ‘Sterile Port Protocol’ that includes enhanced sanitization measures since mid-March at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facility.

“We urge all personnel to remain vigilant and take the necessary personal preventive measures as promoted by the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) to minimize the risk of infection from COVID-19.

“Once again, we say thank you to all our port workforce heroes and the seafaring community who are the reasons why commerce continues to move through Port St. Maarten and to the neighbouring islands,” Port Management said on Wednesday.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31194:port-st-maarten-recognizes-and-says-thank-you-to-the-frontline-maritime-workforce-seafarers&Itemid=450