Port St. Maarten wins Best CSR Award at Cx3 Challenge 2024 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Port St. Maarten has been awarded the Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) organization for 2024 in the Community Corporate Challenge (Cx3). Partnering with Voice of the Youth Foundation (VOTY), they excelled in community engagement and fundraising.

"Anything is possible when you set a goal and work together to accomplish it," said team Leaders for Change and Social Economic Council (LFC/SER), reflecting the spirit of the competition. The National Institute of the Arts (NIA) and Windward Roads placed second, while Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) and Grant Thornton claimed third. The award ceremony took place at the Foresee Foundation office on Friday.

Special awards were also given: EPIC and Grant Thornton received accolades for highest volunteer engagement and Game Day Champion, while Port St. Maarten and VOTY took home the Most Funds Raised award. "The Cx3 challenge encouraged us to look at collaboration and impact through a creative lens, resulting in numerous fun and meaningful activities," said EPIC.

Team Freegan Foods and BDO won the Most Impactful Video award. Volunteer Islaya Streefkerk was recognized for Outstanding Teamwork and Spirit, with participants praising the teamwork and camaraderie built along the way. Unique CX3 trophies handcrafted by local artist Binkie Van Es, were presented to the winning teams and special prize recipients.

Six teams participated in Cx3, including team St. Maarten AIDS Foundation/Domino's Pizza. Over 2,000 social media interactions, NAF 25,837 raised, and over 700 volunteers engaged, highlighting the program's broad influence. "The best part was seeing the hard work that goes into non-profits and being able to contribute beyond just financial support," shared one participant.

The competition emphasized collaboration between businesses and non-profits through activities like social media campaigns, fundraising, and community events. The challenge culminated in Game Day, testing teamwork and strategy. "We were already in contact to partner together, and when Cx3 came up, we thought it was the perfect way to start our collaboration," said a participant from team BDO/Freegan Food Foundation.

Beyond competition, Cx3 fostered lasting partnerships, demonstrating the power of collective action in creating sustainable impact. The event is set to become biennial, continuing to strengthen community ties and drive corporate social responsibility. "Impact is maximized through collective action," noted Team LFC/SER.