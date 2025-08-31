Positive and Elektralyets Foundations Honor Urologists at SMMC with “Man Up Check Up” Lapel Pins | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - September is recognized as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a global initiative to spotlight the most common cancer among men. While prostate cancer can be serious, early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment. In St. Maarten, the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations continue to champion men’s health through their impactful “Man Up Check Up” campaign and break the taboos related to prostate issues.

Launched in 2019 in collaboration with the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) with Urologists Dr. Ramos and Dr. Rojas, the campaign has grown steadily, reaching men across St. Maarten and expanding regionally to St. Eustatius and Anguilla.

This year, the Foundations introduced a “Man Up Check Up Honor Pins,” a new symbol of commitment to men’s health and prostate cancer awareness. In a special ceremony at SMMC, the first pins were presented to Dr. Ramos and Dr. Rojas, in recognition for their unwavering dedication to prostate health and early detection advocacy.

Dr. Rojas and Dr. Ramos said “We are proud to be part of a movement that encourages men to take control of their well-being. It is inspiring to see how far this campaign has come. Every year more men are showing up for screenings, asking questions and taking action. That’s the real victory.”

Since its inception, the campaign has provided free Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) screenings, supported by a coalition of community partners including St. Maarten Laboratory Services NV(SLS), St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), NAPA Auto Parts, Kooyman, Picture This Studio, St. Maarten Lion’s Club, Collective Prevention Services (CPS), and local churches. These partnerships have enabled hundreds of men in our community to access life-saving screenings and information. Annually, the Foundations in partnership with SLS pay for PSA tests for 100 uninsured men.

“Our goal is to break the silence around prostate cancer,” said Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt and Shelly Alphonso, representatives of the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations. “We want men to feel empowered to talk about their health, get regular screenings, and know that their well-being is important.”

The regional impact of the “Man Up Check Up” campaign continues to grow, with the Anguilla Cancer Society and the Golden Rock Cancer Awareness Foundation in St. Eustatius, organizing a series of prostate cancer awareness events this September. These include PSA screenings, radio interviews, information sessions, community walks and fundraisers, all aimed at encouraging men to prioritize their health.

On St. Maarten, the Positive and Elektralyets Foundation have planned similar activities to engage and educate the community.

September 6 & 13 – PSA testing at NAPA locations (Cole Bay & Philipsburg)

September 26 – Men’s Night Out & Let’s Talk About Sex 3 Panel Discussion

September 27 – Men’s Health Day Screening at SMMC

The Foundations strongly encourage all men- especially those aged 45 and older - to participate in these events. Start the conversation with your family physician, learn about your personal risk factors, and commit to annual PSA screenings.

As part of this year’s campaign, the Foundations will share on its social media pages a powerful video encouraging men to speak openly about their health and take action. The video features real voices and heartfelt messages aimed at breaking the silence around prostate cancer. You can watch the Start the Conversation – Man up Check Up here https://youtu.be/Gn_pSP8mVp0

Early detection saves lives. Man-up. Check-up.



