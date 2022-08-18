Positive, Elektralytes Fd., SLS, & SMMC partner to offer free prostate screenings | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The Positive and Elektralytes Foundations, St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), and St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) have partnered to offer free prostate screenings during SMMC’s Men’s Health Day event taking place on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. The event, geared towards raising awareness and the early detection of prostate cancer, offers insured and uninsured men above the age of forty (40) the opportunity to receive free prostate cancer screening as well as other health information and screenings.

The partnership between SLS and the foundations has made it possible to offer free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests to uninsured men for the detection of prostate cancer. The PSA test is a blood test that measures the level of prostate-specific antigen in the blood and based on the result of the test, further examination will be done if necessary. PSAs for men with insurance will be covered by their insurance.

All men over the age of forty (40) are strongly encouraged to pre-register via email for the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test aspect of the prostate cancer screening before the event. Pre-registration can be done by sending an email to communications@smmc.sx with the patient’s name and date of birth.

In addition to free prostate cancer screenings, all attendees will have the opportunity to receive free eye exams by SMMC’s Ophthalmology Department, free blood and glucose monitoring, free and confidential HIV testing by the SXM AIDS Foundation, information on men’s mental health by the MENtal Health Awareness Foundation, information on nutrition by Vital Health Dietician Practice, information on insurance and insurance products by Guardian Insurances, as well as a vegan food tasting by Freegan Food Foundation. SZV Social and Health Insurances will also be present at the event with an information booth.

To ensure the safety of all attendees and volunteers, SMMC’s universal masking policy remains in effect and will be enforced.

SMMC thanks its partners for the event which includes Guardian Insurances, Prime Distributors, SZV Social and Health Insurances, MENtal Health Awareness Foundation, Vital Health Dietician Practice, SXM AIDS Foundation, Freegan Foods Foundation, the Positive Foundation, the Elektralytes Foundation, and St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS).

Prostate cancer screening is available year-round at SMMC’s Urology Department and appointments can be made by calling + 1 (721) 543-1111 extension 1379.

SMMC and the Positive and Elektralytes Foundations are also hosting a Women’s Health Day on October 15th, 2022, which will also feature free breast cancer screenings and other preventative health screenings geared towards raising awareness and the early detection of breast cancer and safeguarding women’s health.