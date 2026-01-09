Positive Foundation & Elektralyets Foundation Share Daily Herald Persons of the Year 2025 Recognition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Positive Foundation and the Elektralyets Foundation express profound gratitude for being named The Daily Herald’s Persons of the Year 2025. This honor reflects not only the foundations’ commitment to advancing men’s health across St. Maarten, but also the collective effort of partners, sponsors, volunteers, medical professionals, and the many men who courageously advocate for their own well-being and that of others.

Throughout 2025, the foundations strengthened their “Man Up Check Up” prostate cancer awareness campaign, reaching men of all ages, backgrounds, and insurance status. Hundreds of men participated in screenings and educational activities, helping to break long-standing taboos and normalize open conversations about prostate cancer, sexual health, chronic disease, and mental well-being. The foundations emphasize that this recognition belongs to the entire community that made these achievements possible.

Record-Breaking Screening Events Made Possible by Community Support

The foundations extend heartfelt appreciation to their partners whose collaboration made record participation possible:

St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS)

St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC)

NAPA Auto Parts

Collective Prevention Services (CPS)

St. Maarten Lions Club

Together, these partners helped facilitate multiple free prostate cancer screening events, resulting in more than 300 men screened and 312 PSA tests completed. On September 13 alone, 177 men took part. Hosting screenings at NAPA Auto Parts locations in Philipsburg and Cole Bay created a comfortable, familiar environment that encouraged men to take proactive steps toward their health.

Special gratitude is extended to SLS for ensuring uninsured men received PSA testing at no cost—removing financial barriers to early detection.

Education, Dialogue & Follow-Up: A Shared Mission

The foundations also thank the medical experts, advocates, and community members who contributed to expanded educational programming, including:

“Let’s Talk About Sex 3” , featuring SMMC urologists Dr. Pinto, Dr. Rojas, and Dr. Ramos

Men’s Health Day at SMMC, offering PSA result reviews and free blood pressure, blood sugar, and HIV testing

These initiatives were strengthened by the dedication of volunteers, health professionals, and community voices who helped create safe spaces for honest dialogue and learning.

Honoring Medical Champions

The foundations proudly recognized urologists Dr. Ramos and Dr. Rojas with the first-ever “Man Up Check Up” Honor Pins for their leadership and unwavering commitment to men’s health. Their early advocacy helped spark a movement that now extends beyond St. Maarten to St. Eustatius and Anguilla.

A Message of Gratitude from the Foundations

“We are deeply humbled by this recognition,” said Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt and Shelly Alphonso, presidents of the Elektralyets Foundation and the Positive Foundation. “This honor belongs to every partner, sponsor, volunteer, medical professional, and every man who stepped forward to ‘Man Up and Check Up.’ Your courage, support, and belief in this mission make our work possible.”

A Community Honor

By naming the Positive Foundation and the Elektralyets Foundation as Persons of the Year, The Daily Herald shines a light on a community-wide movement built on compassion, collaboration, and shared purpose. The foundations proudly share this recognition with all who contributed to advancing men’s health in 2025.

About the Foundations

The Positive Foundation and the Elektralyets Foundation are long-standing community organizations dedicated to improving public health through education, advocacy, and accessible screening initiatives. Their collaborative work empowers individuals to take charge of their health through awareness, early detection, and community engagement.