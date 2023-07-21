Possibility for two tropical storms to develop within the next 10 days | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – Weather Watchers are closely monitoring a small low-pressure system designated as Invest 95-L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) located in the central Atlantic Ocean still several thousand miles away.

5th Named Tropical Storm Emily?

Crown Weather reported on Friday the following: “Analysis of environmental conditions reveals that the wind shear values over Invest 95-L are favorable for development. In addition, the very warm ocean waters of the tropical Central Atlantic will also aid in additional development of this system. The only thing that might hinder development is dry air that’s located immediately to the north of this system. That said, it seems as if Invest 95-L is building a pocket of humid air that it may be able to thrive and develop in and fight off any dry air intrusions.

“The weather pattern around Invest 95-L of a high-pressure system located to its north should steer it generally westward over the next several days. This means that it looks likely that Invest 95-L will move across the central Lesser Antilles around the islands of Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique and St. Lucia around Tuesday or Tuesday night and it could very well be a tropical storm at that time. Because of this, interests in the Lesser Antilles should closely monitor the progress of Invest 95-L,” Crown Weather concludes.

If this weather system develops, it would become the fifth named storm of the season and would be called Emily.

6th Named Tropical Storm Franklin?

According to Crown Weather, another tropical wave will be entering the Tropical Atlantic Ocean late this weekend or early next week and will be heading westward towards the Caribbean.

Crown Weather: “Longer range model guidance suggests that this particular wave may be located near the northeastern Caribbean around the 30th of this month. In addition, should this wave hold together and develop, the weather pattern is such that it could pose some risk to the East Coast of the United States around the weekend of August 5-6.

If this system develops and heads towards the Caribbean, it will become the sixth named storm and would be named Franklin.

August month could become active for tropical storm/hurricane formation

“Looking even further ahead, the extremely long-range monthly models such as the JMA model is showing the potential for an active August in terms of tropical activity with a potential track that opens up the northeastern Caribbean, the Bahamas and the East Coast of the United States to tropical threats.

“So, before things really start picking up in activity in terms of tropical systems, you may want to double check your hurricane supply kits and shore up your family preparedness plans now.” - Crown Weather.