Possible hints of tropical development in May. 20 named storms and 11 hurricanes | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – Crown Weather reported on Monday that there is the possibility of tropical development in or around the Caribbean during mid or late May, adding that there continues to be strong hints in the data that suggests that this will occur.

Very Active 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Crown Weather added on Monday that an active hurricane season is ahead and there is a very real possibility of seeing 20-named storms, of which 11 could become hurricanes, and of those, five to six could become major hurricanes.

June 1st marks the beginning of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season which is less than five weeks away.

Crown Weather says: “All of the signals and all of the data continue to point to a very active hurricane season. The seasonal guidance is pointing to a pattern that features continued well above average ocean water temperatures, above average rainfall across the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and the southwestern North Atlantic.

“In addition to this, the European seasonal forecast model is showing its first “near average” Atlantic hurricane season forecast in 7 years. This is quite concerning as the European seasonal model has vastly under forecasted every hurricane season since 2013.

“Even more concerning is that the NMME is forecasting near average rainfall in the Caribbean during the heart of the hurricane season. This is concerning because this is one of the first times this model has forecasted near average rainfall as it usually shows a bone dry Caribbean in its forecasts.

“This all means that the CFS, JMA, NMME and European seasonal models are in agreement in showing an active to very active pattern for the 2020 Hurricane Season.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31149:possible-hints-of-tropical-development-in-may-20-named-storms-and-11-hurricanes&Itemid=450