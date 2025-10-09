Postponement of the 2025 Governor’s Symposium Due to Tropical Storm Jerry | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUPECOY) — His Excellency Governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu G. Baly-hereby informs the public that the 2025 Governor’s Symposium, originally scheduled for Friday, October 10, 2025, has been postponed to Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

This decision follows the official communique issued by the Government of Sint Maarten on October 9, 2025, stating that the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the country, with tropical-storm conditions expected within the next 24 hours.

After consultation with the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), Government has announced the closure of all non-essential offices on Friday, October 10, 2025, as a precautionary measure.

In light of these developments, and in taking the necessary precaution as it relates to the safety of all invited guests, contributors, and participants, His Excellency the Governor, together with the 2025 Symposium Organizing Committee, has decided to postpone the event to Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Governor Baly and the Organizing Committee thank all stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation and encourage the public to monitor official updates from the Government of Sint Maarten and the Meteorological Department.

Attendance at the Symposium is by invitation only. However, the public is invited to join the conversation virtually via livestream on the Governor’s Facebook page and YouTube channel beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration for in-person guests will start at 8:00 a.m., and the program will commence promptly at 8:45 a.m.